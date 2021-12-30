Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading the Seahawks with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Lockett had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 38.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 256.9 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times, totaling 30 yards on three receptions.

Lockett has also added 172 yards on eight grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and put up 57.3 receiving yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive