Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading the Seahawks with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Lockett had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 38.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 256.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times, totaling 30 yards on three receptions.
- Lockett has also added 172 yards on eight grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and put up 57.3 receiving yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive