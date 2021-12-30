Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times, and has 104 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 24.5% (146 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The Bengals are conceding 270.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions.
- Hill has 18 catches on 19 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
