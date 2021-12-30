Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times, and has 104 receptions and nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 24.5% (146 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals are conceding 270.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions.
  • Hill has 18 catches on 19 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

