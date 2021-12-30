Tyreek Hill will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are the best mark amongst the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times, and has 104 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 24.5% (146 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The Bengals are conceding 270.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions.

Hill has 18 catches on 19 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

