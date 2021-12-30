Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has caught 44 passes on 81 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 295.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, totaling six yards on one reception.
- Jefferson has collected 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets during his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
