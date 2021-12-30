Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) meet in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has caught 44 passes on 81 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 295.5 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, totaling six yards on one reception.

Jefferson has collected 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets during his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

