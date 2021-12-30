The Wisconsin Badgers will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.7 points above the 37.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.4, 1.4 points more than Thursday's over/under of 41.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 11.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-6-0 this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 6 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Badgers rack up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 329.2 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

Arizona State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers give up (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils collect 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

When Arizona State piles up over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats