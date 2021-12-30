Publish date:
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz has caught 60 passes on 93 targets for 638 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Ertz was targeted 13 times and picked up 54 yards on eight receptions.
- Ertz has grabbed 19 passes (31 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
