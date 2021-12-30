Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Ertz for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz has caught 60 passes on 93 targets for 638 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Ertz was targeted 13 times and picked up 54 yards on eight receptions.

Ertz has grabbed 19 passes (31 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

