December 30, 2021
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Ertz for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz has caught 60 passes on 93 targets for 638 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Ertz was targeted 13 times and picked up 54 yards on eight receptions.
  • Ertz has grabbed 19 passes (31 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

