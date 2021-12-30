Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has totaled 369 receiving yards (24.6 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 65 targets.
- Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
- Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in one career matchup, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
- This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Over his last three games, Pascal's two receptions (on five targets) have led to 29 receiving yards (9.7 per game).
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
