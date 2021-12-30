Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has totaled 369 receiving yards (24.6 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 65 targets.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
  • Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in one career matchup, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Over his last three games, Pascal's two receptions (on five targets) have led to 29 receiving yards (9.7 per game).

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

