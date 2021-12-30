Sportsbooks have listed player props for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has totaled 369 receiving yards (24.6 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 65 targets.

Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.

Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in one career matchup, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

This week Pascal will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Over his last three games, Pascal's two receptions (on five targets) have led to 29 receiving yards (9.7 per game).

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

