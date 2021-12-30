Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (187-of-330) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wilson racked up 102 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 per game) while completing 46 of 87 passes (52.9%), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He's added 136 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive