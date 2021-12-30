Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (187-of-330) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
- The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wilson racked up 102 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 per game) while completing 46 of 87 passes (52.9%), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- He's added 136 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
