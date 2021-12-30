In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads New York with 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (187-of-330) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wilson racked up 102 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball four times for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three outings, Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 per game) while completing 46 of 87 passes (52.9%), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

He's added 136 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

