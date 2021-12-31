Skip to main content
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has 57 catches (94 targets) and a team-high 760 receiving yards (50.7 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Brown was targeted 16 times and totaled 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Brown has collected 145 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

