In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 57 catches (94 targets) and a team-high 760 receiving yards (50.7 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Brown was targeted 16 times and totaled 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Brown has collected 145 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

