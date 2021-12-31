Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has 57 catches (94 targets) and a team-high 760 receiving yards (50.7 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Brown was targeted 16 times and totaled 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Brown has collected 145 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game on 16 targets.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Chester Rogers
39
8.0%
26
284
1
3
4.2%
