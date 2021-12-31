Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has racked up 159 carries for 677 yards (45.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 31 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Dillon's 29.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in three matchups against the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
- The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per attempt).
- Dillon also added 15 yards on three receptions.
- Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
