Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Dillon, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has racked up 159 carries for 677 yards (45.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 31 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Dillon's 29.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in three matchups against the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
  • The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per attempt).
  • Dillon also added 15 yards on three receptions.
  • Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

Powered By Data Skrive