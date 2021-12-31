Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Dillon, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has racked up 159 carries for 677 yards (45.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 31 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Dillon's 29.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in three matchups against the Vikings, has not run for a TD.

The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per attempt).

Dillon also added 15 yards on three receptions.

Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

Powered By Data Skrive