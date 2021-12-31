Before A.J. Green hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has 47 catches on 77 targets for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.

Green has been the target of 77 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Green's 56 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are allowing 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Green was targeted three times and racked up one catch for 33 yards (33 yards per reception).

Green's 12 grabs have led to 199 yards (66.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 21 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

