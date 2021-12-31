Publish date:
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has 47 catches on 77 targets for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 77 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Green's 56 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys are allowing 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Green was targeted three times and racked up one catch for 33 yards (33 yards per reception).
- Green's 12 grabs have led to 199 yards (66.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 21 times.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
Powered By Data Skrive