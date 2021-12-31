Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Before A.J. Green hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has 47 catches on 77 targets for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 77 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Green's 56 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Green was targeted three times and racked up one catch for 33 yards (33 yards per reception).
  • Green's 12 grabs have led to 199 yards (66.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 21 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive