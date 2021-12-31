Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).

The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Jones' 57.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups are 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in eight matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 28th in the NFL, giving up 130.5 yards per game.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).

Jones tacked on five catches for 21 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.

Jones has caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

