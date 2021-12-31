Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).
  • The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Jones' 57.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups are 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in eight matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 28th in the NFL, giving up 130.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones tacked on five catches for 21 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Jones has caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

