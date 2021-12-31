Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has churned out a team-high 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).
- The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Jones' 57.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups are 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in eight matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 28th in the NFL, giving up 130.5 yards per game.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
- Jones tacked on five catches for 21 yards.
- Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.
- Jones has caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
