There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Rodgers before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North opponents at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (245.9 per game) while completing 68% of his passes (323-of-475), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 86 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers averages 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings, 35.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers had one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs five times against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.7 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 202 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has racked up 811 passing yards (270.3 per game) while completing 76 of 102 passes (74.5% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

