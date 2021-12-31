Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Rodgers before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North opponents at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (245.9 per game) while completing 68% of his passes (323-of-475), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 86 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averages 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings, 35.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers had one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs five times against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 202 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Rodgers has racked up 811 passing yards (270.3 per game) while completing 76 of 102 passes (74.5% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

