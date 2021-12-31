Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Adam Humphries Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before Adam Humphries hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Humphries' Washington Football Team (6-9) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Humphries has contributed with 38 catches for 368 yards this year. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 24.5 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Humphries' way.
  • Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Eagles, Humphries has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Humphries caught two passes for four yards while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Humphries has nine receptions (19 targets) for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Humphries' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

