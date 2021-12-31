Before Adam Humphries hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Humphries' Washington Football Team (6-9) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Humphries has contributed with 38 catches for 368 yards this year. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 24.5 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 11.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Humphries' way.

Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Eagles, Humphries has not had a TD catch.

This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Humphries caught two passes for four yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Humphries has nine receptions (19 targets) for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Humphries' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

