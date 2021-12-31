Publish date:
Adam Humphries Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Humphries has contributed with 38 catches for 368 yards this year. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 24.5 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Humphries' way.
- Humphries has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Humphries' matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Humphries has averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Eagles, Humphries has not had a TD catch.
- This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Humphries caught two passes for four yards while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three outings, Humphries has nine receptions (19 targets) for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
Humphries' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Powered By Data Skrive