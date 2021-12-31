Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- In 38.5% of Cincinnati's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).
- When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (304.9).
- When Alabama picks up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bearcats score 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats collect 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team amasses more than 305.1 yards.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32