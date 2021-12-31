The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will play in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

In 38.5% of Cincinnati's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points above Friday's over/under.

The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).

When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (304.9).

When Alabama picks up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bearcats score 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team amasses more than 305.1 yards.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

