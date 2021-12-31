Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alexander Mattison for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mattison has 473 rushing yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also added 27 catches for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 416 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (31.0%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mattison has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers, 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown against the Packers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 18th in the NFL, giving up 115.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mattison tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
  • Mattison has run for 68 yards on 19 carries (22.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive