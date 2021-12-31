Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alexander Mattison for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mattison has 473 rushing yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also added 27 catches for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 416 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (31.0%).

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mattison has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers, 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown against the Packers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 18th in the NFL, giving up 115.3 yards per game.

This year the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mattison tacked on three catches for 29 yards.

Mattison has run for 68 yards on 19 carries (22.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive