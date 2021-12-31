There will be player props available for Allen Lazard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Lazard's Green Bay Packers (12-3) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has recorded 366 receiving yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 48 targets.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lazard has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and picked up 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Lazard has 10 catches on 16 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2% Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive