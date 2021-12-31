Publish date:
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has recorded 366 receiving yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 48 targets.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lazard has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and picked up 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Lazard has 10 catches on 16 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 47.7 yards per game.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
48
9.3%
29
366
5
12
12.2%
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
