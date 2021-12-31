Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player props available for Allen Lazard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Lazard's Green Bay Packers (12-3) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has recorded 366 receiving yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 29 balls on 48 targets.
  • So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lazard's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lazard has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and picked up 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Lazard has 10 catches on 16 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

48

9.3%

29

366

5

12

12.2%

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive