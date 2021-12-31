Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 355 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on 40 catches, with four TDs.
- He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, Kamara's 40.9 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five of nine games against the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.
- The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
- The Panthers have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Kamara put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per attempt).
- Kamara has run for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.
- He's also averaged 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 45 yards.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
197
45.2%
720
4
30
46.9%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
53
12.2%
311
5
13
20.3%
5.9
Jameis Winston
32
7.3%
166
1
4
6.2%
5.2
