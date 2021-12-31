Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alvin Kamara and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 355 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on 40 catches, with four TDs.
  • He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Kamara's 40.9 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five of nine games against the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Kamara put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Kamara has run for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 45 yards.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

