Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alvin Kamara and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 355 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on 40 catches, with four TDs.

He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Kamara's 40.9 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five of nine games against the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.

The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.

The Panthers have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Kamara put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per attempt).

Kamara has run for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.

He's also averaged 15.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 45 yards.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

