There will be player prop bets available for Amari Cooper before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has 768 receiving yards on 60 receptions (90 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 90 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Cooper was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.

Cooper has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

