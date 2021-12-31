Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has 768 receiving yards on 60 receptions (90 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
- Cooper has been the target of 90 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Cooper was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Cooper has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
