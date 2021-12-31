Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Amari Cooper before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) meet in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has 768 receiving yards on 60 receptions (90 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
  • Cooper has been the target of 90 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Cooper was targeted 11 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Cooper has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive