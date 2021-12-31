Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Amon-Ra St. Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season St.Brown has 74 catches on 98 targets, with a team-high 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.
  • St.Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • St.Brown put together a 91-yard performance against the Falcons last week on nine catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • St.Brown has totaled 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive