Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Amon-Ra St. Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season St.Brown has 74 catches on 98 targets, with a team-high 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.

St.Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

St.Brown put together a 91-yard performance against the Falcons last week on nine catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

St.Brown has totaled 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

