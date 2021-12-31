Publish date:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season St.Brown has 74 catches on 98 targets, with a team-high 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.
- St.Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- St.Brown put together a 91-yard performance against the Falcons last week on nine catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- St.Brown has totaled 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
