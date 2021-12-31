Publish date:
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's stat line reveals 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 34.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.
- Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Brown's 78 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
- Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 267.9 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 101-yard performance against the Panthers last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times.
- Over his last three outings, Brown has 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 101 yards, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
