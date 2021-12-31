Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's stat line reveals 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 34.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.
  • Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Brown's 78 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
  • Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 267.9 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 101-yard performance against the Panthers last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 101 yards, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

