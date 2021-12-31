There will be player prop betting options available for Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's stat line reveals 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 34.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 57 times.

Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Brown's 78 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.

Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 101-yard performance against the Panthers last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times.

Over his last three outings, Brown has 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 101 yards, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

