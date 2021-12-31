Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 237, or 56.7%, of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson, in three matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Eagles give up 104.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Gibson rushed six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
- Gibson also racked up 29 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- During his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
237
56.7%
891
6
38
58.5%
3.8
Taylor Heinicke
56
13.4%
296
1
10
15.4%
5.3
J.D. McKissic
48
11.5%
212
2
6
9.2%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
50
12.0%
188
1
5
7.7%
3.8
