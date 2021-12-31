Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Antonio Gibson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.

He has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 237, or 56.7%, of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in three matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Eagles give up 104.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Gibson rushed six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

Gibson also racked up 29 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.

During his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 56.7% 891 6 38 58.5% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 56 13.4% 296 1 10 15.4% 5.3 J.D. McKissic 48 11.5% 212 2 6 9.2% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 50 12.0% 188 1 5 7.7% 3.8

