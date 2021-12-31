Before placing any wagers on Austin Ekeler's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ekeler has 173 carries for a team-leading 789 yards (52.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 62 catches for 558 yards (37.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He has received 173 of his team's 367 carries this season (47.1%).

The Chargers have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Over his eight career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 110.2 yards per game.

The Broncos have given up eight rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

During his last three games, Ekeler has 126 rushing yards (42.0 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 173 47.1% 789 10 40 44.9% 4.6 Justin Jackson 53 14.4% 303 2 16 18.0% 5.7 Justin Herbert 57 15.5% 299 3 20 22.5% 5.2 Joshua Kelley 33 9.0% 102 0 5 5.6% 3.1

