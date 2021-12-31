Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any bets on Baker Mayfield's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 17 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield accounts for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 380 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards below his over/under for Monday.
  • Mayfield had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 243.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.
  • Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Mayfield has put up 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 43-for-68 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

