Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield accounts for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 380 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards below his over/under for Monday.
- Mayfield had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 243.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Mayfield has put up 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 43-for-68 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
Powered By Data Skrive