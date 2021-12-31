Before placing any bets on Baker Mayfield's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 17 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield accounts for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 380 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards below his over/under for Monday.

Mayfield had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 243.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Mayfield has put up 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 43-for-68 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0%

