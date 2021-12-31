Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 14.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels rack up 506.7 yards per game, 158.2 more yards than the 348.5 the Bears allow per contest.
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.5 yards.
- This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This year the Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per contest (428.8).
- When Baylor piles up more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24