The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 14.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels rack up 506.7 yards per game, 158.2 more yards than the 348.5 the Bears allow per contest.

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.5 yards.

This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per contest (428.8).

When Baylor piles up more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats