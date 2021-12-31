Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.2% of his throws and collecting 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 230.2 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg) on 67-of-100 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

