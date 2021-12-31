Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.2% of his throws and collecting 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 230.2 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg) on 67-of-100 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

