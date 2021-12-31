Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.2% of his throws and collecting 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 230.2 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg) on 67-of-100 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
