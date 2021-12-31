Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 80 catches on 119 targets, with a team-high 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooks is averaging 49.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the 49ers, 13.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Cooks, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.5 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Cooks did not have a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.

Cooks has chipped in with 15 grabs for 203 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 67.7 receiving yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

