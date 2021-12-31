Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandon Aiyuk for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's stat line this year shows 46 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 41.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 71 times.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Aiyuk has put together 138 yards (on 11 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive