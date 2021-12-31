Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandon Aiyuk for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's stat line this year shows 46 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 41.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 71 times.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Aiyuk has put together 138 yards (on 11 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

