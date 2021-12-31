Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's stat line this year shows 46 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 41.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 71 times.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Aiyuk has put together 138 yards (on 11 grabs) and two touchdowns.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
