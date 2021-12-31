Braxton Berrios has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios has put together a 366-yard season so far (24.4 yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes on 53 targets.

Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times, totaling 37 yards on five receptions.

Berrios' 12 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 115 yards (38.3 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

