December 31, 2021
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Braxton Berrios has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios has put together a 366-yard season so far (24.4 yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
  • Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times, totaling 37 yards on five receptions.
  • Berrios' 12 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 115 yards (38.3 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

