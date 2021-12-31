Publish date:
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios has put together a 366-yard season so far (24.4 yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
- Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
- Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times, totaling 37 yards on five receptions.
- Berrios' 12 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 115 yards (38.3 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Powered By Data Skrive