Bryan Edwards has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has collected 508 receiving yards (33.9 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 52 targets this year.

Edwards has been the target of 9.3% (52 total) of his team's 559 passing attempts this season.

Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Edwards had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 30.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).

The Colts' defense is 31st in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.

Over his last three games, Edwards has caught five passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 10.7 yards per game.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

