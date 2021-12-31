An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Atlanta's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.

The Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons give up (26.7).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.7 points.

The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over two more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

The Falcons put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Bills give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per matchup (287.9).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Falcons have 22 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 14.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

On the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

In four of eight road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

