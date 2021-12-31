Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Atlanta's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.
  • The Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons give up (26.7).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up more than 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over two more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Falcons put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Bills give up.
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per matchup (287.9).
  • In games that Atlanta piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have 22 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 14.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
  • In four of eight road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

