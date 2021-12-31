Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has thrown for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
  • Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Newton completed 53.8% of his passes for 61 yards with one interception.
  • He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Newton has racked up 395 passing yards (131.7 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage this year (40-of-74) while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive