There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has thrown for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Saints.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Newton completed 53.8% of his passes for 61 yards with one interception.

He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on the ground.

Newton has racked up 395 passing yards (131.7 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage this year (40-of-74) while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

