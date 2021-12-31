Publish date:
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has collected 228 yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per game, on 51 targets.
- Brate has been the target of 7.9% (51 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Brate's 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jets.
- This week Brate will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brate was targeted four times, totaling 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Brate has reeled in six passes (on 12 targets) for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
51
7.9%
26
228
3
18
16.4%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
