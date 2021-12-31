Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Cameron Brate has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brate has collected 228 yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per game, on 51 targets.
  • Brate has been the target of 7.9% (51 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
  • Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Brate's 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jets.
  • This week Brate will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brate was targeted four times, totaling 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Brate has reeled in six passes (on 12 targets) for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

51

7.9%

26

228

3

18

16.4%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

