Cameron Brate has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has collected 228 yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per game, on 51 targets.

Brate has been the target of 7.9% (51 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Brate's 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jets are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jets.

This week Brate will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brate was targeted four times, totaling 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Brate has reeled in six passes (on 12 targets) for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 51 7.9% 26 228 3 18 16.4% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

