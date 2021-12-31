Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has grabbed 74 passes for a team-best 1,006 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 67.1 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 114 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.
  • Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Lamb had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals are giving up 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).
  • Lamb has reeled in 17 passes (on 24 targets) for 177 yards (59.0 per game) in his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive