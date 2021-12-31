Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has grabbed 74 passes for a team-best 1,006 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 67.1 yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 114 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.
- Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Lamb had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are giving up 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).
- Lamb has reeled in 17 passes (on 24 targets) for 177 yards (59.0 per game) in his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
