There will be player prop bets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has grabbed 74 passes for a team-best 1,006 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 67.1 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 114 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lamb had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are giving up 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).

Lamb has reeled in 17 passes (on 24 targets) for 177 yards (59.0 per game) in his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive