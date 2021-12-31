Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 89 targets have resulted in 51 receptions for 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.
  • Claypool's 17 targets have led to 12 grabs for 146 yards (48.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

