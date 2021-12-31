Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 89 targets have resulted in 51 receptions for 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.
- Claypool's 17 targets have led to 12 grabs for 146 yards (48.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Powered By Data Skrive