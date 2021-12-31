Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 89 targets have resulted in 51 receptions for 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.

Claypool's 17 targets have led to 12 grabs for 146 yards (48.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

