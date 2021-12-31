Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-11) will battle to halt their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of New York's games (10/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.
  • Sunday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 12.2 points under the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 37-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • In Chicago's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Chicago has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants give up (24.3).
  • Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants allow per outing (363.9).
  • When Chicago piles up over 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Giants have forced (20).
  • New York is 6-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears give up (24.9).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.9 points.
  • The Giants collect 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears allow.
  • In games that New York piles up more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year the Giants have turned the ball over 23 times, 11 more than the Bears' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in seven home games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • Bears home games this season average 43.0 total points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (37).
  • This year in away games, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in five of eight away games this season.
  • This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (37).

