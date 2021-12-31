The New York Giants (4-11) will battle to halt their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of New York's games (10/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.

Sunday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 12.2 points under the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 37-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Chicago has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants give up (24.3).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants allow per outing (363.9).

When Chicago piles up over 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Giants have forced (20).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears give up (24.9).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.9 points.

The Giants collect 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears allow.

In games that New York piles up more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Giants have turned the ball over 23 times, 11 more than the Bears' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.

This season, in seven home games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

Bears home games this season average 43.0 total points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (37).

This year in away games, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

New York has hit the over in five of eight away games this season.

This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (37).

