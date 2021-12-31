Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Chris Conley's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Conley and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conley has also chipped in with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and puts up 21.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Conley has been the target of 35 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Conley put up 13 receiving yards in single career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Conley hauled in three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
  • During his last three games, Conley's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Conley's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive