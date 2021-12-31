Before placing any wagers on Chris Conley's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Conley and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conley has also chipped in with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and puts up 21.7 receiving yards per game.

Conley has been the target of 35 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.

The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Conley put up 13 receiving yards in single career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Conley hauled in three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Conley's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Conley's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

