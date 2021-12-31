Publish date:
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds
Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conley has also chipped in with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and puts up 21.7 receiving yards per game.
- Conley has been the target of 35 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
- The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conley's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Conley put up 13 receiving yards in single career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
- Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Conley hauled in three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
- During his last three games, Conley's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Conley's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
Powered By Data Skrive