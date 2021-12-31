Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Christian Kirk has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has hauled in 69 passes and leads his team with 860 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns. He has been targeted 91 times, and averages 57.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
  • Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • This week Kirk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.
  • In his last three games, Kirk has put together 228 yards (on 19 grabs) and one touchdown.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

