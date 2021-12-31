Christian Kirk has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has hauled in 69 passes and leads his team with 860 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns. He has been targeted 91 times, and averages 57.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Kirk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.

In his last three games, Kirk has put together 228 yards (on 19 grabs) and one touchdown.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive