Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-10) play the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has picked up a team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also has 20 receptions for 153 yards (10.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's taken 146 of those attempts (36.2%).

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his lone career matchup against the Saints, Hubbard notched 10 rushing yards, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.

The Saints give up 95.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hubbard racked up nine yards on six carries.

During his last three games, Hubbard has run for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 146 36.2% 509 4 20 32.8% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 24.6% 442 1 16 26.2% 4.5 Cam Newton 46 11.4% 225 5 8 13.1% 4.9 Sam Darnold 38 9.4% 196 5 8 13.1% 5.2

