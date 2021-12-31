Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-10) play the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has picked up a team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also has 20 receptions for 153 yards (10.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's taken 146 of those attempts (36.2%).
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his lone career matchup against the Saints, Hubbard notched 10 rushing yards, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.
  • The Saints give up 95.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hubbard racked up nine yards on six carries.
  • During his last three games, Hubbard has run for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

146

36.2%

509

4

20

32.8%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

24.6%

442

1

16

26.2%

4.5

Cam Newton

46

11.4%

225

5

8

13.1%

4.9

Sam Darnold

38

9.4%

196

5

8

13.1%

5.2

