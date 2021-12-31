Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41 points in nine of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is equal to Monday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 41-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns average 345.5 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 368.4 the Steelers allow per matchup.
  • In games that Cleveland amasses more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • In Pittsburgh's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).
  • When Pittsburgh churns out more than 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).
  • This season, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight home games.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven away games this season.
  • This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.