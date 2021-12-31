AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41 points in nine of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is equal to Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 41-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Browns average 345.5 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 368.4 the Steelers allow per matchup.

In games that Cleveland amasses more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.

The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).

This season, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight home games.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

On the road, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven away games this season.

This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (41).

