December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 attempts for a team-leading 517 rushing yards (34.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (31.4%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the league, conceding 92.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

