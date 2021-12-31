Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 attempts for a team-leading 517 rushing yards (34.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (31.4%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the league, conceding 92.1 yards per game.
- This season the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
