Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has taken 119 attempts for a team-leading 517 rushing yards (34.5 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's handled 119 of those attempts (31.4%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fourth in the league, conceding 92.1 yards per game.

This season the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

