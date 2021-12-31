Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Cooper Kupp will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) meet in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has reeled in 132 passes for a team-high 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 32.8% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Kupp had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 77.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (112.5).
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens are giving up 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Kupp was targeted 13 times and totaled 109 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Kupp's 32 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 41 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

