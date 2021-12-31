Cooper Kupp will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) meet in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has reeled in 132 passes for a team-high 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 32.8% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Kupp had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 77.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (112.5).

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.

The Ravens are giving up 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Kupp was targeted 13 times and totaled 109 yards on 10 receptions.

Kupp's 32 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 41 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

