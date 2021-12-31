Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 140 times for 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He also has 523 receiving yards (34.9 per game) on 49 catches, with five TDs.
- He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Bills.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Patterson has 90 rushing yards (30.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
