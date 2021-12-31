Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 140 times for 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 523 receiving yards (34.9 per game) on 49 catches, with five TDs.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Bills.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has 90 rushing yards (30.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

Powered By Data Skrive