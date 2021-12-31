Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Atlanta's top rusher, Patterson, has rushed 140 times for 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also has 523 receiving yards (34.9 per game) on 49 catches, with five TDs.

He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Bills.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Patterson has 90 rushing yards (30.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive