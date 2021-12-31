Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has grabbed 54 passes and leads his team with 703 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 46.9 yards per game.
- Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Sutton is averaging 57.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chargers, 13.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Sutton reeled in four passes for 33 yards while being targeted five times.
- Sutton has grabbed seven passes (on 14 targets) for 54 yards (18.0 per game) in his last three games.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
