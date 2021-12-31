In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has grabbed 54 passes and leads his team with 703 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 46.9 yards per game.

Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Sutton is averaging 57.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chargers, 13.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Sutton reeled in four passes for 33 yards while being targeted five times.

Sutton has grabbed seven passes (on 14 targets) for 54 yards (18.0 per game) in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive