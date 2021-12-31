Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has grabbed 54 passes and leads his team with 703 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 46.9 yards per game.
  • Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Sutton is averaging 57.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chargers, 13.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Sutton reeled in four passes for 33 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Sutton has grabbed seven passes (on 14 targets) for 54 yards (18.0 per game) in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

