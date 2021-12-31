Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Andre Swift and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has churned out a team-high 555 rushing yards (37.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while running the football 42.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the NFL, conceding 114.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Over his last three outings, Swift has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

