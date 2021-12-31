In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Andre Swift and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has churned out a team-high 555 rushing yards (37.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while running the football 42.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the NFL, conceding 114.6 yards per game.

This year the Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Over his last three outings, Swift has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

