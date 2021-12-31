Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for D'Ernest Johnson, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 70 of those attempts (16.5%).
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Johnson's 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers are 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 142.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Steelers have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has racked up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
  • He also has six catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

