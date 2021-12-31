Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for D'Ernest Johnson, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

And he has caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 70 of those attempts (16.5%).

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Johnson's 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers are 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 142.7 yards per game.

This year the Steelers have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Johnson has racked up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

He also has six catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive