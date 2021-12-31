Publish date:
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 70 of those attempts (16.5%).
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Johnson's 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers are 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 142.7 yards per game.
- This year the Steelers have allowed 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Johnson has racked up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
- He also has six catches for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).
Johnson's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
