D.J. Moore will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moore has 83 catches on 144 targets, with a team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.

Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 252.2 yards per game through the air.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore grabbed five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 12 times.

Moore's stat line during his last three games includes 17 grabs for 187 yards. He put up 62.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive