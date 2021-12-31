Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

D.J. Moore will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moore has 83 catches on 144 targets, with a team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.
  • Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 252.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore grabbed five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 12 times.
  • Moore's stat line during his last three games includes 17 grabs for 187 yards. He put up 62.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

