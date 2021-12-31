Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moore has 83 catches on 144 targets, with a team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.
- Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 252.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore grabbed five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 12 times.
- Moore's stat line during his last three games includes 17 grabs for 187 yards. He put up 62.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive