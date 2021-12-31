Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Before D'Onta Foreman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has 86 carries for 365 yards (52.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the 49ers, Foreman carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Foreman has put up 172 rushing yards on 44 carries (57.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's added four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

