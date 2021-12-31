Before D'Onta Foreman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has 86 carries for 365 yards (52.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards (15.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This season the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the 49ers, Foreman carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Foreman has put up 172 rushing yards on 44 carries (57.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's added four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4 Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4

