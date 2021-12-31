Publish date:
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has 86 carries for 365 yards (52.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
- His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the 49ers, Foreman carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Foreman has put up 172 rushing yards on 44 carries (57.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's added four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
