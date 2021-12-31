Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Dak Prescott will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and tossing 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Prescott had 330 yards while completing 71.8% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • Prescott tacked on four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Prescott has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

