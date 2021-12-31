Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and tossing 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Prescott had 330 yards while completing 71.8% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- Prescott tacked on four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Prescott has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
