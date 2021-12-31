Dak Prescott will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and tossing 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.

This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Prescott had 330 yards while completing 71.8% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

Prescott tacked on four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in the running game.

Prescott has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6%

Powered By Data Skrive