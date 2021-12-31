The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 17 battle with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in seven of 15 games (46.7%) this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of 15 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points more than the 40.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 12-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (20.4).

When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cowboys collect 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (324.3).

When Dallas piles up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year the Cardinals rack up 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).

When Arizona records more than 20.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys give up per contest (350.2).

When Arizona amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

This year the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 19 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

As 6-point favorites or greater at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.

In seven home games this year, Dallas has hit the over five times.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

This season on the road, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Away from home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has hit the over in four of eight road games this year.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.