December 31, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 17 battle with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in seven of 15 games (46.7%) this season.
  • Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of 15 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.6 points more than the 40.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 12-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (20.4).
  • When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (324.3).
  • When Dallas piles up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).
  • Arizona is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Arizona's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year the Cardinals rack up 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).
  • When Arizona records more than 20.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys give up per contest (350.2).
  • When Arizona amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • This year the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 19 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • As 6-point favorites or greater at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.
  • In seven home games this year, Dallas has hit the over five times.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • This season on the road, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • Away from home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in four of eight road games this year.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

