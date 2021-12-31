Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has contributed with 50 catches for 759 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Football Team, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 28 yards.
- In his last three games, Goedert has racked up 268 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game on 19 targets.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
