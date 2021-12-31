Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Dallas Goedert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 17 when Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has contributed with 50 catches for 759 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Football Team, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 28 yards.
  • In his last three games, Goedert has racked up 268 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game on 19 targets.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

