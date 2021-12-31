Before placing any wagers on Dallas Goedert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 17 when Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has contributed with 50 catches for 759 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Football Team, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 28 yards.

In his last three games, Goedert has racked up 268 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game on 19 targets.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

